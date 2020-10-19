Thugs Attack Overnight #EndSARS Protesters at CBN HQ, Abuja, Burn DJ’s Truck

Reports have it that armed thugs attacked overnight Protesters stationed at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters in Abuja, in the early hours of Monday, October 19, 2020.

First-hand narration by people on ground as shared on Twitter, disclosed the #EndSARS proteste rs were woken up by gunshots sounds with the police watching as civilians were attacked by armed thugs.

Thankfully, no casualty was recorded except the DJ’s truck which was burnt with equipment in it.

Tweeps on ground have insisted that they are not leaving as they will not be scared away and the armed thugs are welcome to join them in fighting for the cause and a better Nigeria as a whole.

Gunshot woke us up today at CBN HQ. They sent thugs to attack. DJ truck and equipment burnt. But will that make us give up? No — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) October 19, 2020

We actually ran behind police line created towards the main gate of the cbn and they made way for this hoodlums to continue with their pursuit for attacks😭😭😭😭😭 #EndSARS #EndImpunity … this might be my last tweet for now,lemme her myself and this people who to safety 1st — Chibuzo nwa Felix🌞 (@ChibuzoFelix_1) October 19, 2020

Continuous gunshots and the police infront of the cbn are pushing us back to them …. 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mqaZeGjVP0 — Chibuzo nwa Felix🌞 (@ChibuzoFelix_1) October 19, 2020

No need for panic pls. We are still occupying CBN HQ today. Their thugs are welcome to join us. What they can't do is scare us away. #ENDSARS — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) October 19, 2020

If you are awake and in Abuja, please head to CBN HQ and add to our numbers. Their tactics of using thugs to scare us have failed. Let's get them to hear us loud and clear. #OccupyAbuja #EndSARS — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) October 19, 2020

