Thugs Attack Overnight #EndSARS Protesters at CBN HQ, Abuja, Burn DJ’s Truck

Tofunmi OluwashinaLifeStyle / NewsNo Comment on Thugs Attack Overnight #EndSARS Protesters at CBN HQ, Abuja, Burn DJ’s Truck

Reports have it that armed thugs attacked overnight Protesters stationed at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters in Abuja, in the early hours of Monday, October 19, 2020.

First-hand narration by people on ground as shared on Twitter, disclosed the #EndSARS proteste rs were woken up by gunshots sounds with the police watching as civilians were attacked by armed thugs.

Thankfully, no casualty was recorded except the DJ’s truck which was burnt with equipment in it.

Tweeps on ground have insisted that they are not leaving as they will not be scared away and the armed thugs are welcome to join them in fighting for the cause and a better Nigeria as a whole.

, , ,

Related Posts

#EndSARS: Candle Light Procession Holds in Trafalgar Square, London

October 19, 2020

Ayesha Curry is Gorgeous in New Blonde Hairdo

October 19, 2020

#DSTVHacked: Nigerians react as DSTV, GoTV channels show for free

October 18, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply