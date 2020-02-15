Thugs attack home of Bayelsa governor-elect, Diri [Photos]

Political thugs suspected to be loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday stormed the home of Bayelsa governor-elect Douye Diri on Imgbi Road, Amarata, Yenagoa, the state capital.

The hoodlums vandalised some vehicles in the compound as well as parts of the building.

The attack followed the issuance of Certificate of Return to Diri, the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in the November 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday morning.

This comes in the wake of the ruling of the Supreme Court sacking David Lyon of the APC as the duly elected governor of the state.

