Thugs attack Adeyanju during protest for Sowore’s release [Photos]

Rights activist and Convener of Concerned Nigerians group, Deji Adeyanju, has reportedly been attacked by some suspected thugs while leading a protest in Abuja on Monday morning, his close ally Ariyo-Dare Atoye has revealed.

According to Ariyo, Adeyanju was leading a protest to the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to demand the release of Omoyele Sowore and Agba Jalingo, when he was attacked and ‘seriously injured’ by the miscreants.

Ariyo took to his Twitter page to share photos of the advocate lying on a bed believed to be at a hospital – his body badly injured.

Ariyo tweeted:

“Miscreants and thugs hired by the Buhari regime to attack the anti-Sowore/Jalingo/others protest to the NHRC have seriously injured Deji Adeyanju. They attacked us in the presence of the @PoliceNG.

“Nigerian government under Buhari is commissioning thugs to attack citizens.”

