Thrilling Bundesliga Finale after Bayern Slip-up at Leipzig

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich stumbled to a goalless draw at RB Leipzig on Saturday, thereby missing their chance to seal the title and setting up a thrilling final day next weekend.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund kept their hopes alive and closed to within two points of the Bavarians with one game left.

Die Roten, who needed a win to make sure of a record-extending seventh consecutive league title, are on 75 points, while Borussia Dortmund, who beat Fortuna Duesseldorf 3-2 at Signal Iduna Park, move to 73 and face Borussia Moenchengladbach next week.

Lucien Favre’s Dortmund can only win the title if they beat Gladbach and Bayern lose at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

RB Leipzig are third on 66 and have secured their UEFA Champions League spot for next season.

Hanover 96 and Nuremberg were relegated while VfB Stuttgart held on to 16th place and will go into a relegation/promotion playoff with third-placed team of the second division.