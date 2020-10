Erica Nlewedim is our Saturday style inspiration.

The 2020 Big Brother Naija superstar took things up a notch with her style after she left the reality TV style; she has been steady serving high fashion pieces designed by the one and only Lisa Folawiyo, who has designed outfits for the likes of Issa Rae, Tiwa Savage, and many more.

Check out the three sets of outfits from Folawiyo that got everyone talking:

See the photos:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook