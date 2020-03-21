Three test positive for Coronavirus in Abuja – Report

At least three persons have tested positive to the Coronavirus (Covid19) pandemic in Abuja, according to a report.

The Punch reports that one of the victims is an official of the Federal Inland Revenue Service [FIRS]. He was said to be one of the passengers on British Airways flight that landed on March 13, 2020.

Quoting a medical doctor, Punch claims that the three patients had been moved to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

“The bad news is that three samples from the FCT suspected cases tested positive for coronavirus. We have got in touch with the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital and we are moving them immediately. We will give more details as soon as possible concerning their flights and contact tracing and other protocols,” the paper said.

“Covid19 is in Abuja now. One of the passengers on the British Airways flight works with the FIRS and he is among those who tested positive. His wife tested negative. We are hoping that all biometric sign in at the FIRS headquarters in Wuse Zone 5 stops with immediate effect.”

A top source at the Federal Ministry of Health said that the case had been reported to the ministry, the newspaper reported.

He, however, said the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) would have to do its own fresh round of testing before the public would be notified.

The official said,

“Yes, we were notified on Friday about three cases by a private hospital. We are doing our own round of testing because we cannot rely on their own result and we don’t want to cause panic among Nigerians.

“The minister of health will make the official announcement once we are very sure.”

“Should the tests be confirmed officially by the ministry, this would imply that Nigeria has 15 official cases of Covid19.”