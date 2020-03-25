Three of Kyari’s staff test positive for COVID-19

Three officials in the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, have reportedly tested positive to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), a presidential source said.

A Presidential source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that all persons suspected to have been exposed to the Chief of Staff to the President have been advised self-isolate.

He added that the advice might be responsible for why many people who were expected to be at work were unavailable as the seat of power, Aso Rock was vacated.

In the aftermath of Kyari’s positive test, the State House has been on lockdown as none essential staff were asked to stay away.

