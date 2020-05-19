Three Nigerians are on the 2020 AKO Caine Prize For African Writing Shortlist!

The shortlist for the 2020 AKO Caine Prize for African Writing has been announced, and three Nigerians dominate the list of 5.

Per Brittle Paper, check out the list of writers and a bit about them:

The stories were chosen from 222 submissions representing 28 countries across the continent. And speaking about the shortlist, the Chair of the judging panel and Director of The Africa Centre Kenneth Olumuyiwa Tharp CBE, said:

These brilliant and surprising stories are beautifully crafted, yet they are all completely different from one another. From satire and biting humour, to fiction based on non-fiction, with themes spanning political shenanigans, outcast communities, superstition and social status, loss, and enduring love. Each of these shortlisted stories speak eloquently to the human condition, and to what it is to be an African, or person of African descent, at the start of the second decade of the 21st century. Together, this year’s shortlisted stories signal that African literature is in robust health, and, as demonstrated by the titles alone, never predictable.”

The winner will be awarded £10,000, and each shortlisted writer will receive £500.