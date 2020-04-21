Thousands gather for football match in Kano amid COVID-19 lockdown [Video]

A video footage has emerged online of Kano residents defying the lockdown order to enforce social distancing to watch a football match.

In the clip making the rounds on social media, residents in their thousands are seen watching a football match days after the state government announced a lockdown to curb the spread if COVID-19.

This comes after a report by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) claiming the number of new confirmed cases in Kano is 23, making a total of 59 in the north-west state.

It also comes amid unconfirmed reports claiming over 150 people have died in the state from a strange illness, which some have linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the disturbing clip below: