‘Those who brought Buhari to power should apologise to Nigerians’ – Fayose

Chief Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over his failure to appear before the National Assembly on Thursday.

According to Fayose, it was dictatorial for the President to shun the invitation extended to him by the legislative arm of government over the insecurity challenges in the country.

“I said on December 1, that President Buhari wouldn’t honour the House of Reps’ invitation on the worsening security situation in the country. Truly he didn’t.

“With a democratically elected President who does not have regard for other arms of government, how else do you describe a dictator?” Fayose wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

He added that those who supported Buhari’s ascension to power in 2015 should “publicly apologise for misleading Nigerians”.

The Presidency has yet to offer any explanation for Buhari’s absence at Thursday’s House sitting.

