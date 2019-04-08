Those Offering Jobs in the Middle East May Kill You and Sell Your Organs – IOM Warns

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has warned Nigerians to beware of some travel agencies promising them employment abroad, especially in the Middle East.

In a statement Monday, the national protocol officer of IOM-Nigeria, Ikechukwu Attah, explained that some agencies assisting people with travelling documents, get them abroad only to kill them and harvest their organs.

He said a lot of Nigerians who have gone on the quest for employment in the Middle East have become untraceable to their family members.

He said the body parts’ black market was now booming in parts of the Middle East, and advised prospective migrants to always go through proper channels to avoid falling victim.

“Beware of fake foreign agencies that promise work abroad. They process your papers, pay for your tickets and then take you abroad in pretense that they want to get you a job there, Attah said.

“Instead, they end up killing their victims and harvesting all the valuable body parts.

“A lot of people were offered jobs in the Middle East but up till now, their family members cannot trace their whereabouts.

“The body parts’ black market business is booming in Middle East. One kidney now costs $262,000, heart costs $119,000 and liver costs $157,000. Let our children and grandchildren be aware of these evil devices.”