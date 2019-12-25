ThisDay MD, Eniola Bello, loses Mom

Madam Julianah Ibimawu Lawrence, mother of Mr Eniola Bello, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of ThisDay, is dead.

She died on Monday at 86, according to a statement by Mr Bello.

Born in Odolu Kabba, Kogi State on August 18, 1933, the deceased touched many lives in the community with her life of generosity, kindness and self-sacrifice.

She is survived by five children – Mrs Victoria Bosede Ogunbiyi, Commodore Ayo Bello-Odofin (rtd), Mr. Eniola Bello, Mrs Olabisi SamVictor, and Mr. Olaofe Odofin – many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.