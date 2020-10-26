‘This was Never a Sprint’- Falz on #EndSARS Protest

Folarin Falana aka Falz is doing much better following events that rocked the nation in the last 2 weeks, culminating in the #LekkiMassacre.
The lawyer, singer and rapper who was in the forefront of the #EndSARS protest, took to Instagram to encourage everyone who is in the fight against police brutality and bad governance as a whole.
Falz disclosed that the events of these past weeks got to him especially the gruesome murder of young Nigerians by uniformed men but he has decided that nothing will dampen his spirit and he’s back up.
He noted that he is proud of the awakening that is occurring across the nation as well as the energy, unity and oneness the youths displayed, adding that the race to having the Nigeria of our dreams was never a sprint but a marathon.
The younger Falana promised to closely follow the activities of the judicial panels sets up in different states to hear cases of violation of human rights especially looking into the innocent people who lost their lives.
He disclosed that he would do all within his power to make sure that justice is served for everyone affected by this as this is the least that can be done for the fallen heroes.
View this post on Instagram
We have to complete what we have started. It’s quite some work but as long as we stay committed to it, that change we want to see will definitely happen. I am charged up!!!! Really pleased to see this spirit that we have built. Now that we have come this far, we cannot stop!! However, it is important to be smarter and more strategic with the movement. We have all the tools we need at our disposal so let’s get to work! To the brave ones we lost, we are so sorry Nigeria failed you. We will not let you down! We will not relent until justice is served!! God bless your souls 🙏🏽❤️