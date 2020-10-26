‘This was Never a Sprint’- Falz on #EndSARS Protest

Folarin Falana aka Falz is doing much better following events that rocked the nation in the last 2 weeks, culminating in the #LekkiMassacre.

The lawyer, singer and rapper who was in the forefront of the #EndSARS protest, took to Instagram to encourage everyone who is in the fight against police brutality and bad governance as a whole.

Falz disclosed that the events of these past weeks got to him especially the gruesome murder of young Nigerians by uniformed men but he has decided that nothing will dampen his spirit and he’s back up.

He noted that he is proud of the awakening that is occurring across the nation as well as the energy, unity and oneness the youths displayed, adding that the race to having the Nigeria of our dreams was never a sprint but a marathon.

The younger Falana promised to closely follow the activities of the judicial panels sets up in different states to hear cases of violation of human rights especially looking into the innocent people who lost their lives.

He disclosed that he would do all within his power to make sure that justice is served for everyone affected by this as this is the least that can be done for the fallen heroes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

