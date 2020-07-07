Waka Flocka’s daughter, Charlie, recently turned 15 and for her traditional quinceañera party, both father and daughter got emotional as she performed the precious tradition.

Wikipedia describes quinceañera as “the fiesta de quince años,” which “is a celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday. It has its cultural roots in Mesoamerica and is widely celebrated today throughout the Americas. The girl celebrating her 15th birthday is a quinceañera.”

And Charlie’s ceremony was the cutest!

Watch the moment she danced with her daddy:

