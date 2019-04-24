This Video of Toolz Dancing to Fuji Music is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on This Video of Toolz Dancing to Fuji Music is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

Toolz Oniru-Demuren is one heck of a fire dancer.

The new mum took to her Instagram yesterday to share an adorable video of her dancing with her colleague at her place of work. The music is fuji and filled with the usual melodramatic and pomp and sounds, and Toolz hit all the right notes with her body movements, the punches, and the smile.

“Fuji Dancehall Superstars!!! With @thenadineaudiffere,” she captioned the video, which has since become the talk-of-the-town.

Swipe to see the entire clip below:

Related Posts

Britney Spears Addresses Claims That She’s Being Held Against Her Will

April 24, 2019

Jordyn Woods on Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal: ‘I Was Bullied by the World’

April 24, 2019

Diddy Tells How His Family Changed After Kim Porter’s Death

April 24, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *