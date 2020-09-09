This Video of Tiwa Savage Appreciating the Gifts She Got From Tacha Will Make You Smile

ukamakaLifeStyleNo Comment on This Video of Tiwa Savage Appreciating the Gifts She Got From Tacha Will Make You Smile

Tacha Akide continues to show her love for Tiwa Savage.

To celebrate the singer’s latest album, Celia, Tacha sent her a collection of items from her store, which include her pink lip kit, her hot-selling cordless charge, kit from her streetwear collection, and so many others items.

Tiwa Savage, clearly excited and moved by this surprise, thanked the reality TV star over and over. “Oh my god, thank you Tacha,” she said.

And reposting the video on her social media, Tacha added: “Love you Queen.”

See the post below:

,

Related Posts

Willow Smith’s Shredded Abs is Workout Motivation

September 9, 2020

Erica Nlwedim’s GoFundMe Rakes in a Whopping $22,500 in 48 Hours

September 9, 2020

End of an Era! KUWTK to End After Season 20

September 9, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply