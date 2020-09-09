This Video of Tiwa Savage Appreciating the Gifts She Got From Tacha Will Make You Smile

Tacha Akide continues to show her love for Tiwa Savage.

To celebrate the singer’s latest album, Celia, Tacha sent her a collection of items from her store, which include her pink lip kit, her hot-selling cordless charge, kit from her streetwear collection, and so many others items.

Tiwa Savage, clearly excited and moved by this surprise, thanked the reality TV star over and over. “Oh my god, thank you Tacha,” she said.

And reposting the video on her social media, Tacha added: “Love you Queen.”

See the post below:

