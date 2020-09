Tiwa Savage shared the sweetest video of herself and her son, Jamil Balogun, singing along to her latest hit song, Koroba.

At the beginning of the video, the superstar asked the adorable boy who his favorite singer in the world was and he replied, “Mommy and Davido.”

He repeated the same names when Tiwa asked who he thinks is the best singer in the world, before they sang along to Koroba.

Watch them below:

