This Video of Regina Daniels Singing for Prince Ned Nwoko is the Cutest

Regina Daniels and Prince Ned Nwoko continue to wax stronger.

The actress recently went on Instagram to stream her ride with her husband during which she sang for him, stirring heartwarming reactions from her fans.

And this comes two weeks after the Supreme Court dismissed the two suits filed by Nwoko which challenges the election of Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate representing Delta North district in the October 2, 2018, primary of the party held in Delta.

See the clip below:

