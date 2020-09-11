This Video of Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James will Make You Smile

It’s obvious that Gabrielle Union enjoys being a mother, especially a mother to a daughter like her internet sensation one, Kaavia James.

The actress who doesn’t cease to put up images and videos capturing moments from everyday life with her mini-me, shared one of the most adorable clips of the dynamic mother-daughter duo ever.

Gabrielle Union posted a video of herself and Kaavia James twinning in matching green outfits as they lounged on a couch and shared giggles between them.

She made sure to caption the clip;

“Twinning and giggling with @kaaviajames.”

Aren’t they an adorable pair?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

