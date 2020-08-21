This Video of Erica and Kiddwaya Packing on the PDA is the Cutest!

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on This Video of Erica and Kiddwaya Packing on the PDA is the Cutest!

Erica and Kiddwaya know how to melt our hearts.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV stars continue to wax stronger despite the challenges that had tried to rock their relationship. Yesterday, Erica got moody after housemate Prince told her that Kiddwaya was only infatuated with her. However, she soon shook off that doubt and now they power couple are back stealing the hearts of fans with their beautiful playfulness.

Watch them below:

,

Related Posts

JoJo Says She’s Taken Tory Lanez Off Her Record Over Megan Thee Stallion’s Shooting

August 21, 2020

Nse Ikpe-Etim Schools Troll who Had an Opinion About Her ‘Deep Cleavage’

August 21, 2020

Simi Cannot Stop Gushing Over Her Man as Adekunle Gold Releases New Album

August 21, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply