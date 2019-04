Diddy is one happy daddy.

The rap mogul took to his Instagram to share an adorable video of him dancing with his daughter Chance Combs, both of them waltzing, grooving, practicing steps and having the best daddy-daughter time any parent would love to see.

“Teaching my daughter @myfancychance how to stay in that pocket and get in the groove!!” he captioned the video which has melted the hearts of fans all over the world.

Check them out below: