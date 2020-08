AKA and his girlfriend Neli Tembe continue to wax stronger.

The South African rapper took to his Instagram to share a cute video of them dancing in the while while Neli was preparing a meal, and it looks exactly like a scene out of a romcom.

The rapper added in the caption that he joined TikTok and that he and Nelli are fans of musical duo Disclosure.

Check it out below.

