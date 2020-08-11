This Toke Makinwa x Mr. Macaroni’s Skit Has Got Everyone Talking

Toke Makinwa has shared her skit with Mr. Macaroni and everyone can’t stop talking about it!

The storyline follows her character who was approached by a man, who felt he had enough money to splurge on her, only to be embarrassed into muteness after she gave him enough money to change his car and to also “take care” of his family.

The idea is simple. “Stop harassing women young ladies,” Toke told the Mr. Macaroni character.

Did they hit or miss the theme with this skit? Watch them below:

Have you guys watched this Alakori disgrace himself? Someone tell him there’s levels to this shit. https://t.co/DPTryUlKXo — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) August 11, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

