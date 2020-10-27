This Toddler’s Reaction to Davido’s ‘Fem’ is the Cutest Thing Ever!

It’s not surprising to see that Davido’s fanbase includes the toddlers among us evident by a cute toddler’s reaction to his music.

The singer and father of three whose latest single ‘Fem’ is currently rocking the airwaves, commands loyalty from the junior citizens of our nation as shown in the video the singer shared online.

Taking to his Instagram page, Davido who noted that there’s not been much to smile about in the past few days until he came across the clip, shared a video of a toddler who didn’t want to listen or watch anything else except Davido’s ‘Fem’ and the little one managed to get his point across with a few tears for effect.

Check out the adorable video below.

