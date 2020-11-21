This Thoughtful Gift From Chioma to Davido is Proof She Gets Him

Davido has showed off the very thoughtful gift he received from his fiancée and mother of his son, Chioma.

The singer whose newest body of work– ‘A Better Time’ is currently ruling the airwaves shared on his Instagram story a chain which his longtime partner gifted him.

The pendant of the silver neckpiece studded with diamond had a picture of Davido and his late mother, Mrs Imade Adeleke and to say the DWM label boss was touched by the gesture, sums it up.

He wrote;

Me and my Mother. Emotional thank you @thechefchi”.

That was such a thoughtful gift.

