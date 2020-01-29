This Simi and Adekunle Gold’s Birthday Celebration Post is the Coolest!

Simi and her husband Adekunle Gold make us want to fall in love.

Recently Gold turned a year older, and Simi took to her Instagram to share their fun-goofy video with a caption in which she described how much she desperately loves him.

She said:

Happy birthday Love mi. I promise to lick ur face, twerk for you, listen to your songs, let you lick my face, argue about stupid movies, tickle the f**k outta you, talk about nice books, strip, stop you from dancing, and tell you I love you as much and as often as possible. So help me God. i love you. in a big manner.

Watch the video below:

