This Simi and Adekunle Gold’s Birthday Celebration Post is the Coolest!

Simi and her husband Adekunle Gold make us want to fall in love.
Recently Gold turned a year older, and Simi took to her Instagram to share their fun-goofy video with a caption in which she described how much she desperately loves him.
She said:
Happy birthday Love mi. I promise to lick ur face, twerk for you, listen to your songs, let you lick my face, argue about stupid movies, tickle the f**k outta you, talk about nice books, strip, stop you from dancing, and tell you I love you as much and as often as possible. So help me God. i love you. in a big manner.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday Love mi. I promise to lick ur face, twerk for you, listen to your songs, let you lick my face, argue about stupid movies, tickle the fuck outta you, talk about nice books, strip, stop you from dancing, and tell you I love you as much and as often as possible. So help me God. i love you. in a big manner.