“This Period Has Not Been Easy for Me” – Sarz Speaks Out Amid #EndSARZ Protests

Music producer Sarz wants you all to know that he has been going through it all ever since young Nigerians took to the streets to demand the scrapping of the notorious police us called SARS.

Folks often pronounce SARS as Sarz, with a few even tweeting the errors, which is why Sarz took to his page to speak hilariously about this ordeal.

“This period no easy for me,” said the producer whose real name is Osabuohien Osareti, adding, “Make una check on me abeg.”

And he also retweeted a heartwarming video of protesting showing their support for him.

See his tweets:

