‘This man is sick’ – Nigerians blast MURIC’s Akintola over Hanan Buhari’s private jet saga

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) is in the news again, and this time the group is being excoriated for describing Hanan Buhari’s use of presidential jet as a challenge to Nigerian youths not to be lazy has sparked criticisms on social media.

Hanan, a daughter of the Nigerian President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), was strongly criticised over the weekend for flying on a presidential jet to Bauchi where she attended the durbar.

The first daughter had attended the event as a professional photographer to document the event and other tourist attractions in the state, but her choice of transportation rubbed Nigerians the wrong way.

Reacting to the uproar, MURIC’s director Ishaq Akintola in a statement, typically rose to the defence of the presidency.

He said: “Besides, that function passed a strong message to Nigerian youths, especially the Nigerian girl-child. It poses a challenge to them to eschew laziness.

“More importantly, it underlines the significance and relevance of every aspect of human knowledge. This is a very important message wailers missed.”

But Nigerians aren’t all chumps and Akintola’s comment has drawn withering backlash on Twitter.

Some Nigerians questioned the sanity of the man, while others wondered what interest a religious group had on such matters.

This MURIC man is the most educated illiterate Nigeria has ever produced. He talks trash all the time.Big shame!! — Oz Afoede (@ozemede84) January 13, 2020

It appears that all religious associations or groups in Nigeria are brain dead. They ask you to pray for what your govt should ordinarily provide for you,

They housed all corrupt people,

They request stupid obedience to corrupt leaders "Like CAN of worms like MURIC-MORONS." pic.twitter.com/nsq0mZiSm3 — Iβrahim (@TheIOShowa) January 13, 2020

HYPOCRISY !

Will MURIC say the same if Jonathan's daughter had done this ?

If a religious org. can not stand for the truth and the poor, who will ?

This big mouthed trash that called himself a Prof will not even be employed as a cleaner in the London university Hanan attends — Lawson (@Lawson88012609) January 13, 2020

If I say MURIC they yarn Okoto Moew Moew now all this fanatics will come after me. Their job is to take care of anything Islamic or things affecting the Muslims what is there own with the Jet issue now. — ADEBUKOLA (@SurtanLeee) January 13, 2020

Presidential jet not her father's jet. Muric should just concentrate on worshipping God and stop interfering in political matters — lebby_bamz (@lebbybamz) January 13, 2020

This MURIC man is sick. Is Hannan a public office holder? What makes that trip official or not personal? Even if she's there to represent the president, must she us presidential jet? So much for sycophancy. — Shehu Gazali sadiq (@Shehusky) January 13, 2020