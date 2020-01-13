‘This man is sick’ – Nigerians blast MURIC’s Akintola over Hanan Buhari’s private jet saga

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) is in the news again, and this time the group is being excoriated for describing Hanan Buhari’s use of presidential jet as a challenge to Nigerian youths not to be lazy has sparked criticisms on social media.

Hanan, a daughter of the Nigerian President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), was strongly criticised over the weekend for flying on a presidential jet to Bauchi where she attended the durbar.

The first daughter had attended the event as a professional photographer to document the event and other tourist attractions in the state, but her choice of transportation rubbed Nigerians the wrong way.

Reacting to the uproar, MURIC’s director Ishaq Akintola in a statement, typically rose to the defence of the presidency.

He said: “Besides, that function passed a strong message to Nigerian youths, especially the Nigerian girl-child. It poses a challenge to them to eschew laziness.

“More importantly, it underlines the significance and relevance of every aspect of human knowledge. This is a very important message wailers missed.”

But Nigerians aren’t all chumps and Akintola’s comment has drawn withering backlash on Twitter.

Some Nigerians questioned the sanity of the man, while others wondered what interest a religious group had on such matters.

See some of the reactions below…

,

