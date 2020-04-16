Jhene Aiko and Big Sean went live on Instagram last night, and everyone has been talking about them ever since.

The artistes are rumoured to be dating, and apparently they are separated by the coronavirus and so went online yesterday to discuss topics ranging from music to marriage.

Fans got curious about their relationship when the rapper asked the singer whether he’d compete for her, to which she replied, “I’m not competing for nothing. I don’t compete I complete.”

Jhene went on to emphasise: “I don’t compete. I complete. And the difference between competing and completing is the L. You know what that L stands for? It stands for love. And you know what love stands for? Living on valued energy and that’s word to my dad.”

To which Big Sean added, “And life is just love in full effect.”

Some fans thought the exchange was cringy, while others thought it was cute, especially when the rapper told men: “I will beat your mother f-cking ass for her.”

Check out the clips and the reactions:

Big Sean asked Jhené Aiko would she compete for his love and she told him, “I don’t compete. I complete.” pic.twitter.com/NvwJJIxqSc — James Fauntleroy Stan Account (@yoyotrav) April 16, 2020

leave me alone if you not coming with big sean energy. pic.twitter.com/5NcNVnh3j7 — yoko ono. (@tr_flowerchild) April 16, 2020