‘This is War’ – Nigerians React as Suspected Herdsmen Set Jalingo on Fire

Nigerians took to social media to express dismay over reports of attack by suspected herdsmen on a community in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

In a fresh outbreak of violence in the restive north-east state Sunday, several people were reportedly killed and houses burnt.

Sources say the crisis started at Kasuwan Bera in ATC area near the Taraba State University just before dusk Sunday, after which the Kona ethnic group blocked a public highway and attacked travellers.

A resident, Ishaku Danzumi, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said,

“Fulani herdsmen in droves have invaded ATC and Jauro-Sabai. They are firing shots everywhere. Only God can save us tonight.

It was also gathered that hundreds of people, including women and children, fled the area and took refuge in schools.

A Twitter user who claimed to be a youth corps member serving in the city tweeted on Monday morning that about 200 displaced people are presently camping in the secondary school which is his place of primary assignment.

This is the Secondary School I'm currently Serving in Jalingo, we have like 100-200 Displaced Persons Currently. And Jalingo is on fire now, Where Next? pic.twitter.com/p71a4bYBbs — Tyga🐅 (@AAAHammanyero) June 17, 2019

The latest outbreak of violence, coming a day after the global peace index ranked Nigeria among the worst places to live on earth, has led to an explosion of angry reactions on social media.

@officialnyscng please we Corp members posted to Taraba are we still going to serve over there or what 😭 — Kingsley Adeniyi (@Chess_kk) June 16, 2019

Imagine waking up Monday morning to this kinda news about Jalingo Ooo yeah, I don’t have to imagine since it’s real🤦🏾‍♂️

Nigeria, which way na

God safe us

Pray for Jalingo https://t.co/MePyYD4NLY — Bearly 😋 (@grizzly_bean) June 17, 2019

Nigeria is on fire.Just 'cause most of us still have our freedom and are enjoying relative peace, we read such stories with little or no empathy. It's our brothers & sisters in Jalingo today,tomorrow it may be you. Let's speak out against this inept govt that keeps failing us. https://t.co/LnUPTeMlOa — Lady Frances (@LoveisSupreme0) June 17, 2019

Now herdsmen are burning a city, a state capital down, this is not boko haram, herdsmen, and buhari has refused to proscribe this group, prepare yourselves Nigerians this is war. — bryan okojie (@bryan_okojie) June 16, 2019

Chaos in Jalingo! Fire everywhere! Residents are fleeing their homes. What's happening in Taraba State shows that Nigeria isn't safe. It can happen anywhere in this country. Let's Pray for Jalingo. pic.twitter.com/gpoClSZACy — Sir Bobo (@mrboboskie) June 17, 2019

How long are we going keep witnessing this state of lawlessness?killings everywhere, the body counts everyday is becoming scary.But where were all these people hiding before now? And what really pushed all of them out now? — Sir Hector (@heectoryanuk) June 16, 2019

Blatant lie, it was KONA tribe that invaded ATC and started killing and burning vehicles which they attacked on the road leading to Jalingo town. — Abd'arrashid (@Rashyd21699967) June 16, 2019

Meanwhile, the government is yet to release an official statement on the fresh mayhem.