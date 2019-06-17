‘This is War’ – Nigerians React as Suspected Herdsmen Set Jalingo on Fire

Nigerians took to social media to express dismay over reports of attack by suspected herdsmen on a community in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

In a fresh outbreak of violence in the restive north-east state Sunday, several people were reportedly killed and houses burnt.

Sources say the crisis started at Kasuwan Bera in ATC area near the Taraba State University just before dusk Sunday, after which the Kona ethnic group blocked a public highway and attacked travellers.

A resident, Ishaku Danzumi, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said,

“Fulani herdsmen in droves have invaded ATC and Jauro-Sabai. They are firing shots everywhere. Only God can save us tonight.

It was also gathered that hundreds of people, including women and children, fled the area and took refuge in schools.

A Twitter user who claimed to be a youth corps member serving in the city tweeted on Monday morning that about 200 displaced people are presently camping in the secondary school which is his place of primary assignment.

The latest outbreak of violence, coming a day after the global peace index ranked Nigeria among the worst places to live on earth, has led to an explosion of angry reactions on social media.

Meanwhile, the government is yet to release an official statement on the fresh mayhem.

