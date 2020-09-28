‘This Girl Sh*t is a Drag’ BBN’s Ahneeka Laments

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, ‘Double Wahala’ edition, Ahneeka isn’t having fun on the ‘ladylike’ side of life.

The former reality TV star took to her Instagram page to complain bitterly about missing out on high octane activities because of her gender.

Ahneeka put up a PSA, requesting for men who are not trying to have their way with her but would be interested in participating in some high energy and adventurous activities with her.

The presenter, dissatisfied with her current disposition wrote,

“PSA… Forgive my French on a Sunday…but I’m seriously jonzing for some high octane activities… This girl sh*t is a drag’… I don’t like it here.”

Someone help Ahneeka out of her predicament.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

