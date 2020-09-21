This Erica Nlewedim’s Interview With Dele Momodu is the Warmest You’ll Watch Today

Erica Nlewedim sat down with Dele Momodu for the much-talked-about interview–her first ever since she got disqualified from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

In this chat, the actress responded to questions about growing up, her educational background, why she chose to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, and her relationship with Kiddwaya.

She smiled all through–her famous signature, and gave fans a shout out for all their love and support for her since she left the BBNaija house.

Watch the interview below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

