This Cute Video of Ufuoma McDermott and Her Daughter Dancing will Make your Day

Awww! Ufuoma Mcdermott and her daughter are beyond adorable in a new video of the duo.

The actress and her mini-me, Kesiena, had a bit of fun with a Tik Tok dance challenge that has us in our feelings.

Though Kesiena missed a bit of the routine when she confused her left side for her right side, it made the video all the more adorable to see the mother-daughter pair having such a good time.

Ufuoma McDermott captioned the cute clip,

“I won’t do tiktok with someone again 😡😭😫 After 70 rehearsals fa! …You’re fired! :

Please don’t fire Kesiena because we definitely will like to see more of this.

