This Cute Video of Jordin Sparks and Her Family will Make Your Day

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on This Cute Video of Jordin Sparks and Her Family will Make Your Day

Jordin Sparks is enjoying matrimony and having the best time with her husband, Dana Isaiah and their son, DJ.

The singer shared an adorable video of her model husband’s work out session, using her as a prop for his squats.

In the video, DJ could be seen hitting his father when he picked his mother up as he was a little unsure about what was going on in that moment.

Well, we can say for sure that Dana Isaiah has strong arms and a strong core because he easily lifted Jordin Sparks and did his squats with her as weight.

At the end of the day, it ended in a good laugh for all members of the family.

, , ,

Related Posts

Fan Surprises #BBNaija Star Ozo With One Million Naira Cheque at Abuja Party

October 7, 2020

Mercy Eke Congratulates Mike and Perri Edwards on Their MTV Deal: “All We Do is Win!”

October 7, 2020

DMW’s First Lady is Here: Davido Signs New Artist Liya

October 7, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply