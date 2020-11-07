This Beautiful Encore By Actor Ayoola Ayolola Will Make Your Day

Ayoola Ayolola is a man many different parts and we love to see him in his elements.

The remarkably talented actor and gifted singer, shared the singing side of his talents with folks of the Instagram community and we can’t help but be hopeful.

Ayoola Ayolola, a one-time winner of the singing reality TV show, Project Fame, sponsored by MTN, in the company of two others, did a cover of Twista’s 2005 hit song, ‘Hope’ which featured Faith Evans and that’s all the pep talk we need to get our day started.

Listen and let your day be made.

