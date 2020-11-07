This Beautiful Encore By Actor Ayoola Ayolola Will Make Your Day

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on This Beautiful Encore By Actor Ayoola Ayolola Will Make Your Day

Ayoola Ayolola is a man many different parts and we love to see him in his elements.

The remarkably talented actor and gifted singer, shared the singing side of his talents with folks of the Instagram community and we can’t help but be hopeful.

Ayoola Ayolola, a one-time winner of the singing reality TV show, Project Fame, sponsored by MTN, in the company of two others, did a cover of Twista’s 2005 hit song, ‘Hope’ which featured Faith Evans and that’s all the pep talk we need to get our day started.

Listen and let your day be made.

, , , ,

Related Posts

BBNaija’s Vee Adeyele is Unbothered by Trolls who Equate Endorsement Deals with Success

November 7, 2020

Nicole Young Filed Documents to Ascertain if Dr Dre Fathered Kids Outside Marriage

November 7, 2020

Runtown and Adut Akech are Stunning for Versace Holiday Campaign

November 7, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply