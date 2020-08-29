Third victim of Lagos helicopter crash dies

The third crew member in the helicopter that crashed into a building at Opebi, Lagos State, on Friday has died.

The spokesperson for the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Mr Tunji Oketunmbi, confirmed this in a statement Friday, saying: “I am already telling you that. I confirm to you that the third person has died.”

There were chaotic scenes when a Bell 206-3 with registration number 5N-BQW belonging to Quorum Aviation crashed into a wall between two buildings at 16 A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja at 12:30 pm.

According to a press statement from the Accident Investigation Bureau, the chopper was bound for Lagos from Port-Harcourt.

The AIB said it would commence investigation into the cause of the crash.

