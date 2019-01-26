Third Force Gives Buhari 7 Days to Reinstate Onnoghen

The Third Force movement under the aegis of the Nigerian Intervention Movement (NIM), has given President Muhammadu Buhari seven days to reinstate the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen or face unprecedented mass action.

NIM being jointly led by a frontline civil right activist and legal icon, Dr Olisa Agbakoba SAN and the son of a former Prime Minister of Nigeria, Dr Tafawa Balewa views the suspension of the CJN and the swearing in of the justice Tanko Ibrahim Mohammed as a threat to Nigeria’s fledgling democracy.

The group said it is putting President Buhari on a strong notice that at the end of seven days from today, if he fails to reinstate the CJN they will be compelled to mobilise a coalition forces of Nigerian civil society and leaders of conscience across the country to confront the Buhari regime with an unprecedented mass action to save Nigeria’s democracy.

A meeting of the coalition of forces against civilian dictatorship in Nigeria has been slated to hold on Thursday 31st January in Lagos to kick start a nationwide mobilisation to save democracy ahead of the 2019 elections.

Below is a full statement that contains the position of the third force move on the issue of Justice Onnoghen’s suspension.

“PRESS STATEMENT

Friday, 25th January 2019

NIM – ‘THIRD FORCE’ GIVES BUHARI SEVEN DAYS ULTIMATUM TO REINSTATE CJN

….. TO HOLD NATIONAL MOBILISATION MEETING IN LAGOS

The third force movement under the auspices of Nigeria Intervention Movement, NIM have given President Muhammadu Buhari seven days to reinstate the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen or face an unprecedented mass action from the third force movement and its allies until the President’s unpopular decision is rescinded

The NIM being jointly led by a frontline civil right activist and legal Icon, Dr Olisa Agbakoba SAN and the son of former prime minister of Nigeria, Dr Abduljalil Tafawa Balewa profoundly views the suspension of the CJN and the precipitate swearing in of the President’s Kinsman, Justice Tanko Ibrahim Mohammed as a threat to Nigeria’s fledgling democracy and the feasibility of the 2019 general elections as well a desperation to compromise all relevant Institutions of state ahead of the 2019 elections

By this statement, we wish to put President Buhari on a strong notice that at the end of seven days from today, if President Buhari fails to reinstate the CJN we shall be compelled to mobilise a Coalition Forces of Nigerian Civil society and leaders of conscience across the country to confront the Buhari regime with an unprecedented mass action to save Nigeria’s democracy

“We wish to assert that the action of the President today is subjudice, smacks of crass dictatorship and a setback for constitutional democracy in our country, just as it is a clear descent of civil rule to the dark days of military jackboot in Nigeria as recently alerted by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo and we in NIM, who fought with our lives to restore Nigeria’s current democracy, have vowed to resist the dastardly move of the Buhari regime to cage all institutions of State ahead of the 2019 elections, with every resources at our disposal”

The meeting of the coalition of forces against civilian dictatorship in Nigeria has been slated to hold on Thursday 31st January in Lagos to kick start a nationwide mobilisation to save democracy ahead of the 2019 elections

Mr Debo Adeniyi

Director, Media Bureau

Nigeria Intervention Movement, NIM”.