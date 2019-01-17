‘Thieves Robbed a Senator of Huge Sum’ – Ekweremadu

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Thursday, caused a stir when he revealed how some thieves broke into the luxury car of a senator and stole huge sums of money.

According to the senator, the multi-million naira Close Circuit Television devise installed in the National Assembly was not functional as of the time of the incident.

Ekweremadu stated this while responding to a point of order raised by Senator Oluremi Tinubu, complaining about a burglary case which occurred in her office during the yuletide and New Year break.

Tinubu, who came under Order 43 (personal explanation), had raised the alarm that the incident in her office was giving her serious concern.

She said, “My office was closed on 7th December because of my constituency engagements. My staff resumed on Wednesday January 9 and reported a case of burglary in my office.”

The deputy senate president who presided over the session sympathized with Tinubu, but noted that the incident in her office was not an isolated matter because a similar incident happened in the House of Representatives, Punch writes.

He said, “A colleague came for a transaction and left some money in his car during the Christmas break. Some people broke into the car and removed some money.

“Since he parked his car close to the main Senate complex, he thought that the CCTV camera would capture the activities of the burglars but regrettably, the CCTV did not work when it was checked and it is really embarrassing.”

He therefore directed the National Assembly management to investigate all burglary issues that had been reported so far, while Tinubu urged that all the items stolen in her office be replaced.