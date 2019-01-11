‘Thieves in Lagos are Talking About Fighting Corruption’ – Secundus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, says some politicians in Lagos are talking about fighting corruption when the source of their wealth is questionable.

Secondus said this as the PDP presidential campaign rally hit Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, on Thursday.

His statement comes after Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, said unlike President Muhammadu Buhari, the integrity of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of PDP, is questionable.

“Leave a naira on the table with Buhari in the room, you will find the naira on the table when you return,” he had said.

But Secondus said these unnamed politicians “today are sinking in stolen wealth and talking of corruption.”

“Some thieves from Lagos are also talking about corruption, some of them had nothing before they became governor but today they are sinking in stolen wealth and talking of corruption,” he said.

The PDP chairman also asked Buhari to “stop hiding in the villa”, failing to tell Nigerians his accomplishments.

He said PDP candidates and leaders are engaging the people for votes but Buhari and APC leaders “are hiding in the villa planning how to rig election.”

“But let me reiterate this warning to them including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, that any attempt to manipulate the election would be an invitation to a national crisis.

“If they love this county, they must not attempt to thwart the will of the people because it would be a recipe for crisis.”