Thiem downs Zverev to win US Open title

Dominic Thiem produced a memorable comeback to beat Alexander Zverev in a five-setter and win the US Open for his first Grand Slam title.

The second seeded Austrian beat the German fifth seed 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in 4hr 2min inside a near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.

He became the first player in the US Open’s Open era history to recovere from losing the opening two sets to win the title.

It was also the first time the final had been settled by a tie-break at Flushing Meadows.

“I wish we could have two winners today. I think we both deserved it,” said Thiem.

The title is the 27-year-old Thiem’s maiden Grand Slam trophy after three previous defeats in finals of tennis majors.

Thiem was runner-up at the Australian Open earlier this year and also lost in the last-two showdowns at the French Open in 2018 and 2019.

He also becomes the first new Grand Slam champion since Croatian Marin Cilic won at Flushing Meadows in 2014.

Thiem is also the first Grand Slam champion other than Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer since Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka won the third of his majors at the 2016 US Open.

“I achieved a life goal, a dream of myself, which I had for many, many years,” said Thiem.

