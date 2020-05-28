Thick Thighs Save Lives, BamBam Flaunts Body in New Pictures

Bam Bam is loving her new body.

The new mum who is sporting a thicker look since giving birth to her daughter, Zendaya, with husband, Teddy A is flaunting her new look.

Sharing a picture of herself in a mid-thigh jersey dress, the actress accessorised her look with bold sunglasses and a bright red lipstick.

She captioned the shot;

“Don’t limit yourself. Many people limit themselves to what they think they can do. You can go as far as your mind lets you.”

Outfit: @miskayboutique 📸: @defoluade

skin: @thebambeautyoil

Hair: @hair_imperial

#motivation

Fans have been complimenting her new look in the comment section with many loving especially on the thick thighs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

