Thiago Silva to undergo Chelsea medical Thursday

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva is due to undergo a medical at Chelsea on Thursday, bringing an end to last-ditch efforts by Paris Saint-Germain to offer him a new deal.

Reports in British media suggest that both the club and player’s team have put finishing touches to an offer for the 35-year old in the past 48 hours.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel remains a huge advocate of Silva – and has continued this week to try to keep the former AC Milan defender in Ligue 1 for a ninth season.

However Silva’s fellow Brazilian, PSG’s sporting director Leonardo, does not share Tuchel’s plan and wants Silva to leave.

According to a source in Brazil in a chat with Sky Sports News, relations between the star defender and Leonardo had deteriorated, prompting Silva to want a fresh challenge at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Silva won seven Ligue 1 titles during his time with PSG, but leaves the club with a measure of disappointment after falling to Bayern Munich in the European Cup final Sunday.

