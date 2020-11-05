‘They’re brainwashed’ – Meek slams Nigerians campaigning for Trump

Rapper Meek Mill has laid into some Nigerians who held a rally for US President Donald Trump before the 2020 US election day.

A video from the rally which went viral shows a group of men and women both young and old on the streets with placards campaigning for Trump to be re-elected.

The video was shared on Twitter by Trump in appreciation of their gesture.

“A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!,” he captioned the video.

But this didn’t sit well with Meek Mill who took to Twitter to say:

“Y’all vicious with this brainwashing shit lol.”

Watch the video below.

Trump trails Democratic rival Joe Biden in the polls after two days of counting.

The Republican leader has alleged foul play in the collation and threatened to challenge the outcome in court.

