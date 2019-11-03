‘They won’t attack us if we visited the PDP chairman’ – Obaseki [Video]

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state has reacted to the attack he suffered at the house of Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obaseki alongside Rilwan Akiolu, oba of Lagos, and Aderemi Makanjuola, the chancellor of Edo state university, had visited Oshiomhole’s house in honour of an invitation after an event at the state university.

Addressing newsmen after the incident, the governor said it was unfortunate, wondering why he did not feel safe in the house of the APC national chairman.

Below are the videos of the attack and Obaseki’s response to questions from journalists shortly after.