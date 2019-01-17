‘They Want to Disgrace Buhari’ – Shehu Sani Warns over Presidential Debate

Senator Shehu Sani has noted that the much anticipated presidential debate is not mandatory for President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, the President talks to Nigerians almost on daily basis and should not be crucified for failing to attend the debate.

Senator Sani took this stand after Buhari’s political party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, had earlier stated that the President may not be available for the debate.

In a tweet he wrote in pidgin English, the elegant lawmaker noted that some persons just want to force the President to come out for debate so as to make a mockery of him.

“If Baba [Buhari] no wan debate make you leave am; abi na by force?

“All the talk wey he dey talk everyday no do you?

“Una just want make he come then u begin disgrace am with quote quote China this China that; If na China talk dey sweet una, Baba don go there tire. Make una take your time o!”

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has severally hinted at his readiness to challenge Buhari at the debate.

Nigerians on social media have also demanded that the president attend the debate and make his case for a second term.

So far, the APC and President Buhari remain coy on the subject.