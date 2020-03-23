‘They want to control humanity’ – Fani-Kayode blames illuminati for Coronavirus Pandemic

Nigerian politician and lawyer, Femi Fani-Kayode, has blamed the Illuminati for the coronavurus (COVID-19) pandemic ravaging the world at the moment.

After reportedly breaking out from a market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, coronavirus has spread to pretty much every country of the world, infecting over 300,000 and killing about 13,000.

It’s led to a shutdown of much of the world, keeping a reported one billion people in lockdown during the weekend.

Life has come to a standstill for many across the globe, with hospitals overwhelmed, streets deserted and economies crippled.

Nigeria recorded its first casualty from the deadly disease on Monday as the country gradually enters a lockdown.

Reacting to the deadly flu-like virus, Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation in Nigeria, propounded a rather curious theory on the entire chaos.

According to him, the virus is the making of the secret group Illuminati in their bid to curb population and control the world.

Citing the work of German philosopher, GWF Hegel, he said the objective of the group is to increase the state’s power by creating chaos and resolving it through control.

He wrote: “The first objective is t create panic and fear. The second is to grant the state more power to control you in the name of protecting you from COVID-19. The third is to usher in a programme of compulsory mass injections of the anti-Covid serum which will lead to the death of millions.

“They want to control humanity and cull the world population. The injection and drug they will introduce to battle, prevent and cure COVID-19 will kill more people than COVID-19 itself.

“The Illuminati is at work here. It is called a Hegelian dialectic: problem, reaction, solution.”

With governments across the world overwhelmed and frustrated citizens on the verge of explosion, one can’t help but wonder how powerful the invisible hands of the Illuminati are.