‘They Keep Mistaking My Winning at Life to BB4’, Tacha Akide Responds to Haters

Natacha Akide aka Tacha is winning at life an she knows it.

The former Big Brother Naija S4 housemate who was disqualified from the show on the 89th day after a physical altercation with fellow housemate and winner, Mercy Eke, wants everyone to know that she’s not here for only a short duration.

Tacha, who has gone on to launch a clothing line and other businesses since leaving the reality TV show, responded to a fan on social media that though she didn’t win the coveted BBN S4 crown, in real life, ‘CROWN pin for my HEAD!!”

In response to one of her fans who tweeted that she heard someone say she was tired of Tacha’s noise and couldn’t wait for the new season of BBN to start so that another winner can emerge, Tacha wrote;

“They keep mistaking my “WINNING AT LIFE to BB4 winning. I did not WIN IT PLIS! na “No DURATIONAL WINNING” at life CROWN pin for my HEAD!!”

