‘They carry bags of VIP wives’ – El-Rufai blasts policemen

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has lamented the number of policemen involved in non-police duties like carrying the bags of the wives of Very Important Personalities (VIPs).

The governor stated this during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday night, arguing that the police officers should be deployed towards fighting bandits.

According to the governor, he is frustrated over the killings in his state, adding that the situation at hand has overwhelmed the police.

He urged the National Assembly to see to the amendment of the Nigerian Constitution to give states control of the police.

The governor argued that the state governments are presently responsible for the day-to-day operational cost of the police, insisting that the states have the capacity to run the police.

He said, “We’ve always made a very strong argument that one centralised police in a federation does not work. Nigeria is the only country in the world that is a federation that has only one police force.

“We have made the argument that states should be allowed to have their own police and that even local governments should be allowed to have their own community policing.

“The number of policemen we have in Nigeria is inadequate; it is less than half of what we need and a lot of them are engaged in non-police duties like carrying the handbags of the wives of very important people.

“We need to have a large footprint of policing in Nigeria and the only way to achieve that in a fast-track manner is to amend the constitution and put police on the concurrent list as recommended by the APC True Federalism Committee so that we have more policing.

“In any case today, more state governments are responsible for the running cost of the police. The Federal Government only pays the salaries of the policemen but the running cost, the logistics, their vehicles, their fuel are all the responsibilities of state governments.

“So, what are we afraid of? Let us just amend the constitution and allow state policing and in fact, go further and allow the local governments to have their own police. That way, we will have more security footprints.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had earlier ordered the withdrawal of police personnel attached to 60 VIPs in a bid to increase the response to growing insecurity in the country.

