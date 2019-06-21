These Photos of IK Ogbonna and His Son Ace Are the Cutest!

IK Ogbonna is one proud papa.

The actor flew to Belgrade to celebrate his son Ace’s fourth birthday, and later took to his Instagram to share the adorable photos.

“Ace is 4 and I wasn’t gonna miss it for anything,” said the actor who reportedly has separated from his wife Sonia Morales.

The rumour of their separation surfaced this year, and later was given some sort of credence after Sonia wrote about being in a “very personal relationship with myself. The best I’ve ever had.”

However, the adults seemingly are still civil to each other, although she did not appear in any of the photos he shared with their son.

See the photos below: