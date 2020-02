Burna Boy and his mother Bose Ogulu continue to inspire mother-son goals.

The singer was recently up for a Grammy award and for the ceremony proper, he stepped out in a regal, patterned two-piece suit styled by Ronami Ogulu, which he accessorized with his signature Fela Kutidiamond pendant around his neck. And his mother looked absolutely majestic in her red suit.

Check them out below: